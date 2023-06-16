Sioux City’s commercial airline receives larger subsidy to continue operations

Right now, SkyWest operates out of the Sioux Gateway Airport under the "United Express" banner.
Right now, SkyWest operates out of the Sioux Gateway Airport under the "United Express" banner.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s commercial air carrier will get an almost $3,000 increase in the amount of federal money it gets per flight. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved the increase on Thursday, June 15.

SkyWest Airlines asked for the rate increase because of the “increasing costs” of operating their flights from Sioux Gateway. SkyWest Airlines will now receive $3,565 for each flight coming and going from Sioux Gateway Airport.

That’s a big change from the $734 it had received until Thursday. The increased subsidy will continue until SkyWest renews its contract at the airport, or until it expires in March 2024.

SkyWest has served Sioux Gateway since April 2021. But in March of 2022, the airline filed a notice it intended to leave the airport as soon as another air carrier was selected.

Because another carrier hasn’t been selected, the DOT has ordered SkyWest to stay, at least until their contract runs out. Airport officials previously told KTIV they’d like SkyWest to stay, and they’ve thrown their support behind Skywest using charter plane rules in order to maintain service.

That request to the DOT is still pending.

