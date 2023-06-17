6-year-old boy killed in Calhoun County shooting

LOHRVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - There’s an active investigation underway into the shooting death of a six-year-old boy Friday morning in the Calhoun County community of Lohrville, Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says just before 7 A.M. Friday morning, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a home at 500 Maple Street in Lohrville.

When deputies arrived, they found six-year-old Alexzander Pope dead inside the home.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now assisting the sheriff’s office with their investigation into how he died.

No more details are being released at this time.

