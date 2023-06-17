6-year-old boy killed in Calhoun County shooting

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public Safety (Courtesy: dps.iowa.gov)(KCRG)
By Brandon Irvine
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOHRVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) - There’s an active investigation underway into the shooting death of a six-year-old boy Friday morning in the Calhoun County community of Lohrville, Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says just before 7 A.M. Friday morning, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a home at 500 Maple Street in Lohrville.

When deputies arrived, they found six-year-old Alexzander Pope dead inside the home.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is now assisting the sheriff’s office with their investigation into how he died.

No more details are being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool closed until further notice after fight; 2 teens charged
Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota
Elizabeth Breen
Elizabeth Breen to depart KTIV to continue education
(MGN graphic)
Sioux City man accused of sexually exploiting a minor
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping with the investigation into the death of...
DCI investigates 6-year-old boy's death
Leif Erikson Pool closed in Sioux City after multiple teens were arrested for disorderly conduct
Leif Erikson Pool closed until further notice after fight; 2 teens charged
Iowa Supreme Court declines to reinstate strict abortion limits, but a new law could be coming