CWS 2023: Operation Underground Railroad’s anti-trafficking efforts highlighted at Baseball Village

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Operation Underground Railroad isn’t part of any game. They’re at the College World Series to raise a flag in the war against human trafficking.

“We have an opportunity now to feature our charity that empowers law enforcement in the United States and around the world to fight child exploitation in human trafficking,” O.U.R. president and chief operating officer Matt Osborne said. “We’re so grateful here to the college world series to give us this opportunity to talk about this issue that happens in Nebraska, in Texas where I live, every city, every state, every country around the world, but there is a solution. There’s a way we can empower law enforcement, and that’s what we do.”

Omaha Police Department is part of that arm in arm, on the ground fight, with two full-time officers working with local, state and federal task forces to uncover the filthy business. It’s work that relies on the support they get from groups like O.U.R.

“These investigators that do what they do, work with these victims, and try and get them out of the life as much as possible,” OPD Lt. Neal A. Bonacci said. “It’s traumatic. It’s very traumatic and that’s why it’s so important to have Project Harmony and these other nonprofits and these other agencies to be able to offer those wrap around services to get them out of this lifestyle, make it safe... a lot of these victims, they’re scared for their life.”

“We need to provide funding, training, tools, and technology to the men and women on the ground fighting this issue,” Osborne said. He worked 12 years with the CIA and State Department and has often gone literally undercover to bring down sex criminals. “Then we also need to empower aftercare homes. here in Omaha, in central United States, on the border, around the world.”

One such aftercare friend can be found in the pastures of the Restored Wings Ranch in Valley where those saved from trafficking by law enforcement, the FBI, Homeland Security and others can experience animal therapy and find safe homes to start a life.

“(O.U.R.) actually two years ago provided someone and purchased materials and went down to the adult women’s house to create larger space, create rooms in in the current house that we have, on their own dime,” Rejuvenating Women founder and C.E.O. Julie Shrader said. “They have been able to find grants for us, large grants where they’ve been able to help us financially and I’ll be honest with you, when you have a nonprofit donating to another nonprofit to help them, it’s rare... It doesn’t happen often, but they have been one of the most selfless organizations we’ve ever worked with.”

She said survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking are referred to them by organizations and safe houses across the U.S., including the National Human Trafficking Hotline. They are currently purchasing a home to serve as a safe space for children escaping human trafficking, considered the first of its kind in Nebraska.

“A group like Rejuvenating Women here in Omaha, their Restored Wings program, that is really one of the solutions,” Osborne said. “Let’s take victims and make them survivors. Let’s help survivors become thrivers. That’s what they do, and that’s what a lot of our aftercare partners do.”

OPD has, as anyone downtown can see, a massive presence at the College World Series and surrounding events. They are also well-trained to be certain that any groups involved in sexual exploitation aren’t able to operate.

“Any major events, if you think about the Super Bowl, any sort of large events across the nation, we’re always concerned about sex trafficking and people bringing women, children, adults into a city for this type of occasion to unfortunately take part in those types of acts,” Bonacci said. “We have two dedicated detectives in our special victims section, and they are dedicated to sex trafficking. So those investigations, they thoroughly investigate those around the metro area. They’re actually on a federal task force, so they work with the federal agents on those investigations to take them as far as we possibly can locally, but also if we can get federal indictments, we’re able to do that as well.”

Bonacci also points out SafeOmaha.org through Omaha Crime Stoppers which offers a $10,000 reward for anonymous tips that lead to a sex trafficking arrest.

O.U.R. is active in raising awareness through films and documentaries, including a full-length feature film that opens in July, Sound of Freedom.

“We are a nonprofit,” Osborne said. “People can get involved. We have a movie coming out called Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviezel, Mira Sorvino, Bill Camp. It’s in theaters starting July 4th, so hopefully people can fill the theaters and spread the word about this problem. There is a solution and we can win it.”

O.U.R. is one of eight organizations highlighted by the Baseball Village during the College World Series.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.