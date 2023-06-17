Musketeers host main camp to fill out roster

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Musketeers opened up their main camp on Thursday and continued into Friday with prospects playing in quick matchups in order to show what their capable of not only to the Muskies but other scouts in the Arena.

The prospects were divided into teams, giving us matchups like Team Carpenter vs. Team Tolvanen.

One thing is for sure Musketeers head coach Jason Kersner likes what he has seen so far at camp.

“That’s challenging you know you have players from all over the country, different age groups, we’ve got international players here,” said Kersner. “So, it’s challenging for these guys to try to get to know line mates and play differently things like that so the guys that can do that I think you’re right it says a lot about them.”

