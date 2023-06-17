“RAGBRAI: It All Started Here” exhibit unveiled at the Sioux City Public Museum

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - RAGBRAI is just over a month away, and for those who can’t contain their excitement, there’s a great new exhibit to check out at the Sioux City Public Museum.

The exhibit, called “RAGBRAI: It All Started Here,” looks at the history of the ride since it began right here in Sioux City in 1973. Once it was announced that the ride would start in Sioux City once again for its 50th anniversary, museum staff came up with the idea for the exhibit and assembled it in just a few months. Many of the featured items are donations from past riders. “RAGBRAI: It All Started Here” was officially unveiled on Saturday, and if you want to check it out, be sure to act fast.

”This is on display until September,” said Mary Green-Warnstadt, Development Coordinator at the Sioux City Public Museum. “It’ll be through RAGBRAI, and we’re hoping people will come down when they’re in town for RAGBRAI or beforehand to kind of get in the spirit of RAGBRAI beforehand.”

Sioux City has hosted RAGBRAI eight times before this year, with the last time being in 2015. The ride officially kicks off on July 23rd.

