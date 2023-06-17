Severe thunderstorms possible tonight

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of central and eastern Siouxland until 10pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have gotten some much-needed rain today in parts of Siouxland, and rain chances will continue into the evening hours.

Tonight, severe storms are possible in central and eastern Siouxland, including here in Sioux City. The main concern with the storms tonight is hail. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect is set to expire at 10pm, but showers will linger into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will clear out a bit tomorrow, giving us quite a bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Mostly clear conditions will stick with us into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

We start the work week off hot with highs in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine will stick around for Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the lower 90s once again.

Wednesday is when we could start to see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up again. Highs will be around 90 for the day.

More shower and thunderstorm chances are in store for the extended forecast.

