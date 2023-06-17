Severe thunderstorms possible tonight

Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe T-Storm Watch(KTIV)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for much of central and eastern Siouxland until 10pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have gotten some much-needed rain today in parts of Siouxland, and rain chances will continue into the evening hours.

Tonight, severe storms are possible in central and eastern Siouxland, including here in Sioux City. The main concern with the storms tonight is hail. The Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect is set to expire at 10pm, but showers will linger into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies.

Skies will clear out a bit tomorrow, giving us quite a bit of sunshine. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Mostly clear conditions will stick with us into the overnight hours. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

We start the work week off hot with highs in the lower 90s and mostly sunny skies.

Sunshine will stick around for Tuesday as well. Highs will be in the lower 90s once again.

Wednesday is when we could start to see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up again. Highs will be around 90 for the day.

More shower and thunderstorm chances are in store for the extended forecast.

For all of the details, tune into News 4 at 6 and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool closed until further notice after fight; 2 teens charged
Elizabeth Breen
Elizabeth Breen to depart KTIV to continue education
Johnsonville, LLC is recalling approximately over 40,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork sausage...
Johnsonville pork sausage links recalled, may contain black plastic fibers
FILE - People look up to the sky at an observatory near the village of Avren east of the...
How to see 5 planets line up in the sky on Saturday morning
Teen killed in fatal golf cart vs. truck accident in South Dakota

Latest News

Future Track
Rain chances to continue into the weekend
Future Track
Rain chances to continue into the weekend
Nick Forecast 6-16
Shower chances re-enter the forecast for the weekend
Future Track
Another warm day Friday as chances of thunderstorms will develop