Sioux City locals enjoy 7th annual Unity in the Community block party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It may have been a bit rainy on Saturday, but that didn’t stop people in Sioux City from getting outside and having a good time at the annual Unity in the Community Block Party.

The block party has been a tradition in Sioux City for 7 years, and it’s been at Cook Park for the past 2. It ran from 11 am to 2 pm, and featured food, live music and booths with games from dozens of local community organizations.

”It really is just a day of celebrating being together and united in our community, and a chance for us to come together and celebrate that,” said Margarite Reinert, Vice President of the Unity in the Community Board.

Sioux City Police and the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office were also at the block party, with a dunk tank where kids could dunk an officer. Organizers say that an important part of the block party is fostering a good relationship between locals and law enforcement.

”It is our hope that relationships can be formed and strengthened, and you can meet new individuals,” said Reinert. “And it also gives the opportunity for a partnership with law enforcement to engage with the community in a fun setting and a personal way.”

While the rain did pass through the party, organizers say that they still had a great turnout.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.