Betsworth and Team USA arrive in Berlin for 2023 Special Olympics World Games

BERLIN, Germany (KTIV) - The Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 are officially open, and athletes from190 delegations from across the world celebrated together at the Opening Ceremony.

One athlete competing at the Special Olympics World Games is Sioux City’s very own Mitchell Betsworth. Betsworth will be representing the United States as a powerlifter.

Betsworth was taking it all in alongside his Team USA teammates as they paraded in for the Opening Ceremonies. Special Olympics Team USA arrived in Berlin on June 15 following a visit to host town locations. All competition is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 18.

