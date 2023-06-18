Hot and sunny days to start the week

By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We warmed up a bit today, but temperatures will continue to climb to kick off the work week.

Tonight, lows will be fairly mild in the lower 60s. Clear skies will remain overhead with a few clouds from time to time.

Plenty of sunshine will dominate the region tomorrow with highs climbing into the lower 90s.

Clear conditions will continue overnight with lows still warm in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and another warm day with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday we could see a few more clouds enter the region, but still fairly sunny with temperatures topping off around 90.

Thursday kicks off a string of days where we could see isolated showers and thunderstorms.

What else lies in store this week and next weekend? I’ll have your full forecast on News 4 at 5 & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool closed until further notice after fight; 2 teens charged
Elizabeth Breen
Elizabeth Breen to depart KTIV to continue education
Right now, SkyWest operates out of the Sioux Gateway Airport under the "United Express" banner.
Sioux City’s commercial airline receives larger subsidy to continue operations
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
6-year-old boy killed in Calhoun County shooting
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

Elizabeth Future Track
Hot and sunny days to start the week
Elizabeth Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe thunderstorms possible tonight
Future Track
Rain chances to continue into the weekend
Future Track
Rain chances to continue into the weekend