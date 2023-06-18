Hot and sunny days to start the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We warmed up a bit today, but temperatures will continue to climb to kick off the work week.

Tonight, lows will be fairly mild in the lower 60s. Clear skies will remain overhead with a few clouds from time to time.

Plenty of sunshine will dominate the region tomorrow with highs climbing into the lower 90s.

Clear conditions will continue overnight with lows still warm in the upper 60s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and another warm day with highs in the lower 90s.

Wednesday we could see a few more clouds enter the region, but still fairly sunny with temperatures topping off around 90.

Thursday kicks off a string of days where we could see isolated showers and thunderstorms.

