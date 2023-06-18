Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state

Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
Iowans watch ceremony naming submarine after state
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday, the United States Navy christened a new submarine called the USS Iowa in Groton, Connecticut. Over a thousand miles away in Hiawatha, Iowa, a group of veterans and other community members looked on during a watch party.

About twenty people gathered at the El Kahir Shrine to see the ceremony. One of them was Justin Tisor.

“I was in the United States Navy on a submarine, USS Alexandria out of Groton, Connecticut, which is where the ceremony is taking place today,” said Tisor.

He said the longest he spent underwater was a stretch of 62 days.

“There are no windows, obviously,” said Tisor. “We would tape pictures of the sun underneath—at the top of our bunk so that when you wake up, last thing you see before you go to bed is the sunset.”

Tisor said getting to watch on of these ships join the service and be named after his home filled him with pride.

“It’s kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I mean, if you get the chance to watch one, it’s very unique. I’ve never had the chance. I’m looking forward to it,” said Tisor.

“A lot of times they’ll recycle names of ships, and they brought back the Iowa which is great for us Iowans,” said Tom Kurtz, one of the board members of the Cedar Rapids Shriners, who hosted the watch party.

According to the website for the USS Iowa, this vessel is actually the fourth to be named after the state; the first three were battleships.

“It’s important for the state of Iowa to get some recognition and, the veterans that were on the battleship, they get to see a Iowa ship that now is back in service,” said Kurtz.

Tisor said watching a ceremony happening where he used to be based for a submarine named for his home—it pretty much couldn’t get any better.

“That just ties it all together for me,” said Tisor.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool closed until further notice after fight; 2 teens charged
Elizabeth Breen
Elizabeth Breen to depart KTIV to continue education
Right now, SkyWest operates out of the Sioux Gateway Airport under the "United Express" banner.
Sioux City’s commercial airline receives larger subsidy to continue operations
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
6-year-old boy killed in Calhoun County shooting
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

Puppies covered in ticks receive care at ARL of Iowa
Puppies covered in ticks receive care at ARL of Iowa
West team wins all-star showdown at 46th Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Classic
Betsworth and Team USA arrive in Berlin for 2023 Special Olympics World Games
Elizabeth Severe T-Storm Watch
Severe thunderstorms possible tonight