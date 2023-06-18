Police: 5 injured in Georgia nightclub shooting

An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside a lounge in DeKalb County early on Sunday morning.
By Miles Montgomery and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - An investigation is underway after police say five people were injured in a shooting outside of a lounge in DeKalb County, Georgia, early Sunday morning, WANF reports.

Police responded to the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge off of Glenwood Road in Decatur, Georgia, around 3 a.m. after reports of a shooting. Police confirmed that the shooting happened outside of the lounge.

A witness in the area said he heard the shooting around that time.

The identities of the people who were injured and the current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Police say they are still searching for the suspect.

This is an active investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool closed until further notice after fight; 2 teens charged
Elizabeth Breen
Elizabeth Breen to depart KTIV to continue education
Right now, SkyWest operates out of the Sioux Gateway Airport under the "United Express" banner.
Sioux City’s commercial airline receives larger subsidy to continue operations
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
6-year-old boy killed in Calhoun County shooting
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

A police officer works the scene of an overnight mass shooting at a strip mall in Willowbrook,...
Parking lot party shooting leaves 1 dead and 19 people hurt in suburban Chicago
U.S. authorities seized more than 200 pounds of swim bladders from an endangered fish.
$2.7 million worth of swim bladders from endangered fish seized by US authorities
Puppies covered in ticks receive care at ARL of Iowa
Puppies covered in ticks receive care at ARL of Iowa
FILE - Police have arrested a suspect after five people were injured in a shooting in George,...
2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting at Washington state music festival