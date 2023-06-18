Puppies covered in ticks receive care at ARL of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Six puppies were rushed to the Animal Rescue League earlier this month, KCCI’s Marcus McIntosh reported. All six covered in ticks. Removing them is painstakingly tedious.

“You want to make sure you get the mouthpiece off. So if there are 100 ticks. That means you have to individually, carefully remove each tick,” said Millie Cates, ARL Veterinarian. The puppies came while the ARL was closing and already at its limit for dogs.

“Shelters nationwide are full right now. A lot of that also comes from the economic impact a lot of people are feeling, “said K.C. Routos, ARL. But turning the puppies away was never an option.

Dr. Cates says this is not necessarily a case of neglect, saying the puppies could have been kept outside in a wooded area.

