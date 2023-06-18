Team Guentzel takes the win as Musketeers wrap up main camp

The Sioux City Musketeers wrapped up their main camp with multiple games over the weekend.
The Sioux City Musketeers wrapped up their main camp with multiple games over the weekend.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a busy week of hockey here in Sioux City as the Musketeers are starting to piece together a new team for the upcoming season.

After three days of action, the top players were placed on four teams to compete this weekend. It was the gray team, Team Pionk, vs the green team, team Guentzel.

The game featured some returning Musketeers with new prospects mixed in. However, it would be Team Guentzel pulling away with the win 4-3 to wrap up camp.

”It’s good seeing the boys. It’s definitely helped us seeing what the team is going to look like coming in and pre-season, and it helps to get the rust off for sure. And it lets us know what we got to do in the offseason coming up,” said Kaden Shahan, Sioux City Musketeers returner.

Quite a few Musketeers returners were back in action this week, mixing in with new prospects fighting to earn a spot on the team. Head coach Jason Kersner says the players showcased plenty of talent and competitiveness all week.

“What we saw was first and foremost was talent. I think we got a little bit bigger, we had some of the draft picks have some nice size. And I thought their competitiveness was really good. You can tell that these were players that are hungry to be Sioux City Musketeers. So we feel really good about it, and like I said, we’re going to have some tough decisions coming up,” said Jason Kersner, Sioux City Musketeers head coach.

Up next will be the Musketeers first team practice on September 1st where the organization plans to have around 30 players in action. The roster has to be cut down to 25 players by the time the regular season starts.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool closed until further notice after fight; 2 teens charged
Elizabeth Breen
Elizabeth Breen to depart KTIV to continue education
Right now, SkyWest operates out of the Sioux Gateway Airport under the "United Express" banner.
Sioux City’s commercial airline receives larger subsidy to continue operations
The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is a department of the Iowa Department of Public...
6-year-old boy killed in Calhoun County shooting
Texas authorities say a 2-year-old boy was killed after an arcade machine fell on him.
2-year-old child dies after arcade machine falls on him, sheriff says

Latest News

The West Team takes the 26-6 victory in the 46th Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Classic.
West team wins all-star showdown at 46th Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Classic
Sioux City's Mitchell Betsworth enjoys a fun moment at a Special Olympics World Games activity.
Betsworth and Team USA arrive in Berlin for 2023 Special Olympics World Games
Gehlen Catholic's Connor Kraft shows off the ice in his veins after making a spectacular grab...
Gehlen Catholic rolls through Royals
A Musketeer Prospect heads for the net during a shootout portion of the Musketeers Main Camp.
Musketeers host main camp to fill out roster