Team Guentzel takes the win as Musketeers wrap up main camp

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a busy week of hockey here in Sioux City as the Musketeers are starting to piece together a new team for the upcoming season.

After three days of action, the top players were placed on four teams to compete this weekend. It was the gray team, Team Pionk, vs the green team, team Guentzel.

The game featured some returning Musketeers with new prospects mixed in. However, it would be Team Guentzel pulling away with the win 4-3 to wrap up camp.

”It’s good seeing the boys. It’s definitely helped us seeing what the team is going to look like coming in and pre-season, and it helps to get the rust off for sure. And it lets us know what we got to do in the offseason coming up,” said Kaden Shahan, Sioux City Musketeers returner.

Quite a few Musketeers returners were back in action this week, mixing in with new prospects fighting to earn a spot on the team. Head coach Jason Kersner says the players showcased plenty of talent and competitiveness all week.

“What we saw was first and foremost was talent. I think we got a little bit bigger, we had some of the draft picks have some nice size. And I thought their competitiveness was really good. You can tell that these were players that are hungry to be Sioux City Musketeers. So we feel really good about it, and like I said, we’re going to have some tough decisions coming up,” said Jason Kersner, Sioux City Musketeers head coach.

Up next will be the Musketeers first team practice on September 1st where the organization plans to have around 30 players in action. The roster has to be cut down to 25 players by the time the regular season starts.

