West team wins all-star showdown at 46th Sertoma 8-Man All-Star Classic

HASTINGS, Neb. (KTIV) - Nebraska’s best eight-man high school football players hit the field today for the final time in their prep careers as they took part in the 46th edition of the Sertoma 8-Man All Star Classic.

The 48 high school graduates were split up into East and West teams for the all-star showdown in Hastings, Nebraska. 15 local Siouxland athletes from high schools in Nebraska were in action including players from Clarkson-Leigh, EPPJ, Plainview, Pender, Wisner-Pilger, Stanton, Osmond, Howells-Dodge, Bloomfield, LCC, and Neligh-Oakdale.

The East team was coached by AJ Burki out of Wisner-Pilger, and the West team was led by Ron Beacom out of Neligh-Oakdale.

Neligh-Oakdale quarterback Aiden Kuester had a big game helping lift the West team to a 26-6 victory for the ultimate bragging rights.

Before all of the excitement on the field, a special moment was held as the East team honored all-star Hunter Palmer out of Wisner-Pilger who unexpectedly passed away in May.

East Team

Mason Whitmore – Clarkson-Leigh Jackson Wemhoff – EPPJ Hunter Pope – Palmyra Tanner Frahm – Plainview Ethan Essary – Weeping Water Braxton Volk – Pender Trev Peters – Heartland Drew Beeson – Clarkson/Leigh Hunter Palmer – Wisner-Pilger Carter Ruse – Freeman Cade Hosier – Elmwood-Murdock Jason Clausen – Stanton Alex Vinson – Osmond Jestin Bayer – Howells-Dodge lan Kuchar – Bloomfield Easton Weber – BDS August Scholting – Wisner-Pilger Daven Whitley – LDNE Trevor Bolton – Cross County Merrick Maltsberger- Heartland Kolby Casey – LCC Gunner Mumford – Thayer Central Vance Smith – Sutton Jake Rath – LCC Andy Dominguez – Howells-Dodge

Head Coach: AJ Burki – Wisner-Pilger

Assistant Coaches: Kyle Schmidt – Plainview Dave Stoddard – Stanton Brad Cornwell – Wisner-Pilger

West Team

Aiden Kuester – Neligh-Oakdale Kohan Grindle – Cambridge Kason Loomis – Bridgeport Corbin Horner – DCS Hayden Griffith – Arcadia-Loup City Carson Bloom – Riverside Klayton Kleffner – Riverside Krayton Kucera – Lawrence-Nelson Isaiah Bullis – Hi-Line Zandar Wolf – Central Valley Coy Johnston – Sandhills Valley Clayton Meyer – Loomis Slate Micheel – Twin Loup Keegan Shuler – Hitchcock County Kaden Haake – Sandhills-Thedford Trent Kisker – Hitchcock County Clay Meyer – Loomis Andrew Furrow – Sandhills-Thedford Sid Miller – Anselmo-Merna Dylan Bahe – Arapahoe Thomas Psota – Ravenna Landyn Schrader – Neligh-Oakdale Myles Boggs – Bertrand Isaac Welch – Mullen Zachary Lewandowski – Ravenna

Head Coach: Ron Beacom – Neligh-Oakdale

Assistant Coaches: Dan Bolling – Ravenna Mike Spargo – DCS Dexter Hanzel – Neligh-Oakdale

