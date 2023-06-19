3 dead, 3 injured following crash in Harrison County, Iowa

Three people were killed and three others injured following a truck versus motorcycle crash Sunday night.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Three people have died and three others are injured following the crash of a truck and two motorcycles in Harrison County, Iowa.

The crash happened Sunday night on Iowa Highway 127 near Loess Hills Trail.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 73-year-old Ronald Keith Meeker, of Woodbine, was driving a truck around a curve when the truck rolled. An oncoming motorcycle hit the truck. Another motorcycle rider dumped the bike before it was hit by the truck. Meeker was killed, along with 53-year-old Steven Starkey, and 53-year-old Julie Starkey, both of Council Bluffs.

The condition of the three people who were injured isn’t known.

