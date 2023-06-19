Explorers drop series in Lincoln, road trip continues on to Kansas City

By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers dropped another heart breaker in Lincoln Saturday night as they fell 5-4 in extra innings to now sit at 15-18 overall.

But a split series so far still gives the X’s a chance to win out the series.

Jake Ortega would fire off his first home run of the season in the top of the first to give the Explorers a 1-0 lead.

Lincoln would have a 3-1 lead in the top of the fifth, but Miguel Sierra blasts one down the left line that rolls way back. Jack Kelly scores and Sierra cruises to second getting this one back to a one-run game.

Stolen bases are always common in the game of baseball, and manager Steve Montgomery somehow managed to steal first base too in a series of some late game ejections.

The Explorers drop game three 6-4 and will now continue their road trip with a stop at the Kansas City Monarchs.

