Four brothers receive Quilts Of Valor honoring service

SANBORN, IA (KTIV) - It was a very special day Sunday for four brothers in Sanborn, Iowa as they receive a special token from a close family member for their acts of service during the Vietnam War.

The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war, giving them comforting and healing Quilts of Valor, and that’s what they did for these four veteran brothers.

“It’s a meaningful ceremony for us and we appreciate it very much,” Army Veteran Jim Anema said.

“Anybody that serves in the military like this deserves a special honor for the time that they’ve put in, and I feel very honored.” Army Veteran Fred Anema said.

Jim, Fred, Robert, and Vernon Anema served during the Vietnam war for the United States Army. All four brothers had low draft numbers and decided to report for duty before being called in, from 1968 to 1974 at least one member of the Anema Brothers was in service.

“The army was a different experience for each one of us, Vernon was state side all the time, Fred fought in Vietnam, I was state side, and Jim was in Greece, we all had really good duty as far as that goes,” Army Veteran Robert Anema said.

Jane Anema, Jim’s wife, helped construct all four of these quilts with the help of the Valor Foundation. She said she loves to sew and that this was an extra special project for her to accomplish to show her appreciation towards her family.

“They didn’t get the respect that they deserved when they came back and this is just one more way to show our appreciation, that we’re so thankful they chose to do that,” Jane Anema said.

The Anema family came out to support the brothers as they received their quilts in honor of their acts of service that didn’t go unnoticed.

“They’re great brothers and we’ve always been a close family and so, yeah it’s a very exciting day to have that done.” Army Veteran Vernon Anema said.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.