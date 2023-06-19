Sioux City Warming Shelter closes Sunday due to disturbances

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Warming Shelter has closed temporarily following a number of disturbances.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, reports of disturbances came in late Sunday morning and early in the afternoon.

Due to this, staff at the shelter decided to close the doors.

Police say no serious injuries were reported as a result of the disturbances and no other details are being released at this time.

According to the Warming Shelter, they will reopen Monday morning at 9:30.

