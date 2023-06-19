A sunny & hot week ahead!

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Juneteenth everyone! After some rain made its way through Siouxland this weekend, we’re clearing and warming things back up to kick off the week. This Monday is expected to be sunny and hot, with highs in the low 90s for much of Siouxland. However, the humidity is expected to stay low, and we’ll see winds from the south at around 5-15 mph with 20 mph gusts, helping it feel nice and pleasant outside.

It’ll stay clear as we head into Monday night, with lows staying warm in the upper 60s for much of Siouxland. The gusty winds will continue to blow, coming from the southeast at around 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 20 mph.

We’ll keep pretty similar conditions around on Tuesday, with another sunny, hot and breezy day. Highs are expected to reach the low 90s across the viewing area, with a 10-15 mph south-southeasterly wind and gusts reaching 20 mph.

We could see some light cloud cover roll in, but it’ll stay mostly clear as we head into Tuesday night, with lows dipping to the mid-to-upper 60s for much of Siouxland. The winds will still be gusty, blowing in from the southeast at around 10-15 mph with 20 mph gusts.

It’ll be more of the same once again on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 90s for much of the viewing area. The winds will also stick around, coming in from the southeast at around 10 mph with gusts reaching 20 mph.

We’ll see the cloud cover increase a bit as we head into the evening, making way for a partly cloudy and mild Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. After that, we’ve got more sunny and warm weather to finish off the week before rain chances make their way into the forecast this weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details & updates!

