Sunshine and heat the next few days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a Saturday of showers and thunderstorms and a mild Sunday, we’re really feeling the heat today in Siouxland with highs climbing well into the 90s.

Tonight, a southeasterly breeze will stick around with lows in the upper 60s. Clear conditions will remain overhead.

Tuesday is going to be another hot one with highs climbing into the low to mid 90s. Mostly sunny skies will dominate the region.

Skies will stay mostly clear with a few clouds overnight into Wednesday. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Wednesday we are expected to get into the 90s again with lots of sunshine overhead.

Thursday will start out mostly sunny but clouds will increase in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Friday is when we could potentially see more rain chances enter the forecast. Isolated showers and thunderstorms could pop across the area. It’s yet another hot day with highs climbing to right around 90.

Chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms look to continue overnight and into the day on Saturday.

