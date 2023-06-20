Amber Alert issued in Texas for 7-year-old girl

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”
Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in Texas issued an Amber Alert on Monday for a 7-year-old girl.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the San Antonio Police Department in Texas is searching for Amarianna Benavidez.

The 7-year-old girl is 4 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shit, purple shorts and no shots.

Officials believe the girl is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Police did not initially describe the circumstances leading up to the 7-year-old’s disappearance.

Anyone with information about Amarianna’s location should call San Antonio police at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Warming Shelter
Sioux City Warming Shelter closes Sunday due to disturbances
FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
City leaders hope to reopen Leif Erikson Pool soon after fight causes closure
Elizabeth Breen
Elizabeth Breen to depart KTIV to continue education
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Right now, SkyWest operates out of the Sioux Gateway Airport under the "United Express" banner.
Sioux City’s commercial airline receives larger subsidy to continue operations

Latest News

Five current and former NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp
Wayne State’s Logan Masters set to be inducted into NSIC Hall of Fame
City Officials hope to reopen Leif Erickson Pool after it was closed by fight
Siouxland's Most Wanted
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Joshua Fields