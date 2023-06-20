Another hot day ahead with shower chances in the morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The heat returned again today with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s for many of us in Siouxland.

Tonight, clouds will increase overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

Showers are possible Wednesday morning, mainly in western Siouxland. For the most part, the day will be partly cloudy with a bit of clearing possible in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday with highs getting into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We could see a few more showers and thunderstorms during the overnight hours. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Friday looks to dry off with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s.

Friday night is another chance we could see showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms take over during the day on Saturday with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

