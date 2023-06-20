Another warm and sunny day on tap

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we are waking up to temperatures in the 60s and 70s with clear skies and wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

We are forecasting another warm and sunny day across Siouxland, with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. The wind today will also continue out of the southeast at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, you can expect clouds to build in from the west, making skies partly cloudy as lows fall into the 60s across the region. There is a very slim chance of some showers out west tonight, but that chance is on the low end.

On Wednesday, we have a chance of some showers and thunderstorms in our northwestern counties in the morning of tomorrow, with maybe some isolated showers and sprinkles here in the metro area. Then, by the afternoon of Wednesday, we will see partly cloudy skies across much of the viewing area.

Then, by Thursday, we have a chance of isolated thunderstorms developing across the region, but our best chance of more widespread rain and thunderstorms will be Friday night into Saturday.

