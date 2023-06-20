App allows Nebraskans to play lottery from mobile device

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraskans will have another chance to play their favorite lottery games wherever they are.

Nebraska became the 16th state to be a part of the Jackpocket app, allowing lottery players in the state to play Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life, Pick 3, and Pick 5 from the convenience of their mobile phone, tablet, and computer.

As a lottery courier service, Jackpocket purchases lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from official lottery retailers. Jackpocket’s secure platform allows players to place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, get notified automatically if they win, and even receive prizes up to $500 instantly. If players win prizes over $500, their winning ticket will be securely transferred to them so they can claim their lottery prize from the Nebraska Lottery.

“The Jackpocket team is excited to offer Nebraskans—long-time lottery players and new players alike—an easy and accessible way to play,” Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO, said. “We’re committed to making the lottery safe, convenient, and fun. With 29 lottery millionaires and counting on Jackpocket, we’re looking forward to meeting our first big winner in the Cornhusker State!”

To celebrate the launch, Jackpocket is offering all Nebraskans who are 19 and older their first lottery ticket for free on the app. New players can receive a $2 lottery ticket by entering the code NEBRASKA at checkout on their first order.

Proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery’s ticket sales go to good causes, including education, the environment, compulsive gamblers assistance, and the Nebraska State Fair. Since 1993, the lottery has contributed over $923 million back to the state.

The company says by broadening access to the lottery, Jackpocket will help drive state revenue while also introducing the lottery to a new audience. More than 67 percent of current Jackpocket users are 18 to 45 years old.

