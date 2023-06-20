Churches in Orange City sending “Ray of Light” to Ukraine

ORANGE CITY, I.A. (Dakota News Now) - War is a place where darkness rules. For the Ukrainian people, power is not easily accessible or not able to be in use for very long. First Reformed Church in Orange City hosted an event to put together light kits to send to war-torn Ukraine on Monday.

New Horizons Foundation, a Duluth, Minnesota-based group, organized the event after the church showed interest. The idea for the project came from connections to other organizations with similar missions. New Horizons has connections to New Vision Renewable Energy, a Phillipi, West Virginia-based non-profit that creates solar light kits that are called a “Ray of Light”, developed by Ruston Seaman and John Prusa and are sent around the world to places with no power. The kits can be used to light up a room or the battery can be used to charge phones as well. New Horizons saw this as an opportunity to help people in need over in Ukraine. They connected with Joel Burkum and a group called For God’s Children International to get the lights into the country of Ukraine. They looked for partners and the groups so far who have sponsored and put together light kits have all been churches. They partnered with a church in Two Harbors, MN, 3 churches in Orange City including First Reformed, and a few more to bring light to the darkness.

“If you don’t have light, there are a lot of things that are just off the table,” explained the director of New Horizons Foundation, Dave Nonnemacher. “The folks that we talk to, in Odesa in particular, had power for two hours. Having the option to go beyond two hours if you need to do something to have light, that’s pretty significant. If you have this kind of light as opposed to a flashlight, it allows you to do a little bit more and this is renewable. My thoughts go to maybe there’s a mom that wants to read to their child. Maybe there are students, and we heard this in Odesa, there are students who went home from their school, they went home to block apartments with no power.”

Video translation: “Thank you very much for these lamps. We will be able to charge our phones and from now on we will have light. They are very useful lamps. Thank you very much.”

The foundation doesn’t only look to work with churches. Nonnemacher wants to help as many people as they can. He’s been able to travel to Eastern Europe and even recently to Ukraine and see the conditions in which they’re living.

“Let’s do more,” said Nonnemacher. “You do what you can do. I think all of us say at the end of our day, ‘What did I do today that made a difference?’ If this makes a difference, great. It’s a blessing that we’re able to have people interested in this project and share their resources.”

Things changed fast for Alina Vlasenko. She and her family moved to Kyiv five months before the war. When the war started, they moved further west and later fled the country in December 2022, landing in Orange City through a connection with a friend. She faces the difficulty of living in two worlds, communicating with family back home in Ukraine and going about life in a new home.

“I think we are processing this since the very first day and we never can,” Vlasenko said. “You never can combine the reality and the fact that life was kind of normal and different before, it’s just two different realities we still live in. Back home with the families and friends, you cannot live here, like fully, 100%. You still live a double life, you’re checking up with them, seeing if everybody’s alive and asking what can we do to help.”

Vlasenko recalled what it was like to go through the first attacks from Russia.

“It was a shock,” said Vlasenko. “Nobody was ready for that. That morning, we were just preparing the kids, getting them ready for preschool, and then we got the news that the war started.”

Vlasenko said that people didn’t quite know how to respond initially. They had already faced aggression from Russia when they attacked the Crimean Peninsula in 2014. Now, the war was across the whole country.

“We didn’t know whether to stay or to leave, so we decided to stay for half a day and then we saw an explosion in the nearest city,” recalled Vlasenko. “We decided to take the kids and go to the West and having no plan as to where we were going to go. It was kind of stress, shock, and misunderstanding of what’s going on.”

Through it all, Vlasenko never lost faith.

“And what we realized is theoretical faith is not working, so knowledge, it’s not enough when the troubles are coming,” reflected Vlasenko. “When everything is fine, it’s ok and it seems like it works. Whatever is left is your faith and then you see what Christianity means to you now.”

First Reformed Church has welcomed Alina with open arms. Now, they’re working alongside her to send resources to Ukraine.

“One of the things that we’ve seen is that as everybody does just their little part, it does create a big wave to be able to make a bigger difference,” said volunteer Sara Van Zee. “We know if we found ourselves in the same place, we would hope that there would be somebody on the other end who could look us in the face and say ‘What do you need?’ and ‘How can we help?’ because it’s overwhelming. I can’t put myself in a place of, in five minutes packing up my house and moving.”

Doing the little things to help is going a long way to provide hope amidst the darkness.

“Light brings hope,” described Nonnemacher. “Hope keeps people alive.”

Vlasenko says that the new friends found at First Reformed Church have been a blessing.

“I always call them angels,” said Vlasenko. “God’s family has no boundaries and no borders. We are from Ukraine and we are believers. When we got here, the church stood and helped us, which made no difference of nationality, but God’s love unites and God’s love serves and ministers to those in need and we were at that time in need.”

New Horizons hopes to continue to send out hundreds of solar light kits to Ukraine in the coming months and they’re looking for more groups to help them out. If you’re interested in getting involved with this project, contact Dave at dave_nonnemacher@new-horizons.ro.

