Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
FILE - Dr. Dre attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday, June 20, that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday, June 22, in Los Angeles.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards Celebration of 50 Years of Hip-Hop on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today,” said Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. “As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop.”

The honor Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an “indelible impact” on the art and culture of hip-hop.

DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursday’s event.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for last year’s Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

The prolific producer emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube as part of the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. In 2010, he was honored with the ASCAP’s Founders Award.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Warming Shelter
Sioux City Warming Shelter closes Sunday due to disturbances
Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins (BH/RV alumni) signs a football for a young star at camp.
NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction
Three people were killed and three others injured following a truck versus motorcycle crash...
3 dead, 3 injured following crash in Harrison County, Iowa
In Sanborn, IA brothers receive quilts honoring there service.
Four brothers receive Quilts Of Valor honoring service

Latest News

The Brooklyn federal court trial was the first to result from a spate of U.S. prosecutions...
3 men convicted in US trial that scrutinized China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt’ repatriation campaign
AP Explains: Hunter Biden charged in tax and gun investigation
Overall project area for 30th Street and Pierce Street Area Storm Sewer Improvements Project.
Storm Sewer Improvment Project to begin in 30th and Pierce area
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president,...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case