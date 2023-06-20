Friends and family come together to watch Mitchell Betsworth compete in Special Olympics

Betsworth going for the gold
Friends and family supporting Mitchell Betsworth at Special Olympics World Games.
Friends and family supporting Mitchell Betsworth at Special Olympics World Games.(KTIV)
By Taylor Deckert
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City resident is competing in Berlin in the Special Olympics World Games.

Steinbeck’s Pub: Sports Bar & Grill in Leeds hosted a watch party Tuesday morning to cheer on Mitchell Betsworth.

As he starts the competition, supporters in Siouxland are cheering him on from home.

Friends and family were so excited to see him represent the U.S.

”I couldn’t be prouder of him. This is something he has worked so hard at, for years. For well over a decade now, he’s been competing and has been to the US Games multiple times. This is just the next step for him. We all couldn’t be prouder of him,” said Derek Kohn, Mitchell’s cousin and powerlifting coach for the Sioux City Knights Special Olympics.

Betsworth earned silver in squats, gold for the bench press, and silver for powerlifting.

Betsworth won silver Overall.

Congrats, Mitchell on all of your great accomplishments! Click here for a live stream of the Special Olympics World Games.

