Hinton has planned power outage this week
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - All Hinton Municipal Electric customers will experience a power outage this week that has been planned by the city.
This week’s power outage starts Wednesday, June 21, at 11 p.m. and goes until 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.
According to Hinton’s Facebook page, they are upgrading their electric system and this power outage is required to complete the process.
Hinton had a planned power outage back in early June as well. That was also part of upgrading the electric system.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.