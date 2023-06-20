Hinton has planned power outage this week

POWER OUTAGE
POWER OUTAGE(KBTX)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT
HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - All Hinton Municipal Electric customers will experience a power outage this week that has been planned by the city.

This week’s power outage starts Wednesday, June 21, at 11 p.m. and goes until 4 a.m. on Thursday, June 22.

According to Hinton’s Facebook page, they are upgrading their electric system and this power outage is required to complete the process.

Hinton had a planned power outage back in early June as well. That was also part of upgrading the electric system.

