Iowa High School Sports Network introduces new pay-per-view platform

Beginning in July 2023, the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) will introduce a new platform for fans to watch future events.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Beginning in July 2023, the Iowa High School Sports Network (IHSSN) will introduce a new platform for fans to watch future events.

IHSSN holds the exclusive streaming rights to Iowa boys’ state championship events for baseball, football, wrestling, basketball, track, and soccer. With the new platform, fans will be able to buy games on a per-match basis or a tournament package option. Championship broadcasts will still be available live and for free through its Iowa cable and broadcast television affiliates. However, watching these same contests via a streaming device will now require a nominal fee.

“Our passion is Iowa high school sports, and we are committed to bringing high school sports fans the best coverage of championship events and showcasing the state’s elite talent,” said Alan DeBolt, Executive Director at IHSSN. “We have added nearly 30 live events in the past two years. Our goal is to continue to expand and improve the quality of our offerings. This business decision will allow us to keep moving down that path.”

Details from the new platform are set to include:

  • Affordable Pricing – You can watch a single game/match for $9.99, or you can pay $18.99 for a tournament pass, which gives you access to all the championship games or matches for that sport.
  • Free App – “Watch IHSSN” is free to download on iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku.
  • Online Viewing – Viewers can access games easily through IHSSN.com. Simply open your favorite web browser, purchase the game or tournament pass and start watching.
  • Multiple Devices – IHSSN offers viewership on up to two devices concurrently making it convenient to watch your favorite team(s) at any time and from anywhere.
  • Easy Sign-up – Just go to the IHSSN website at www.ihssn.com to create an account. If you already have an IHSSN account, you do not need to set up a new one. You can also download the Watch IHSSN app on your favorite iOS and Android devices, as well as several streaming services.

