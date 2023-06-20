Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley visits VT Industries in Sac City

Sen. Grassley in Sac City, Iowa Monday
Sen. Grassley in Sac City, Iowa Monday(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Senator Chuck Grassley visited V- T Industries of Iowa, Inc. in Sac City today as part of his 99-county tour.

He toured the facility and talked with some of the employees during his visit. Among the topics that came up in the discussions were workforce shortages and supply chain problems... both of which can have a big impact on small businesses.

“Businesses we have in Iowa and the problems associated with those businesses. You go around and listen to them so today you learn about workforce shortages. You work on supply chain problems things of that nature,” said Grassley.

Workers agreed it’s important to take the time to talk to state constituents.

“I think it is really important you know as they spend a lot of time in Washington to get back into their area where they serve the people. I think for our employees its good to see that representation,” said Aaron Clausen, Vice President of Operations at VT Industries.

Grassley also made stops in Armstrong, Graettinger and Ringsted in addition to the Sac City stop today.

