Mitchell Betsworth shines at the Special Olympics World Games, earns 4 medals

Steinbeck's Pub - Sports Bar & Grill hosted a watch party Tuesday morning to cheer on Mitchell Betsworth.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BERLIN (KTIV) - It was a big day for Sioux City native Mitchell Betsworth as he head the chance to represent the USA on the biggest stage at the 2023 Special Olympics World Games. Betsworth has put in all of the hours and hard work, and on Tuesday it all paid off.

Betsworth competed in four different powerlifting events and had top-three finishes in every single one of them. But it was the bench press where he really impressed. Betsworth takes the gold medal for a first-place finish with his best attempt of 286 pounds. That one really got the crowd going there.

Betsworth also competed in the deadlift where he finished in second place with his best lift at 375 pounds.

He also had an impressive number on his squat at 302.5 pounds which was good enough for another second-place finish.

And in the men’s combined squat, bench press and deadlift he cruised to another second-place win at 965 pounds for his total combination.

