NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - Everything in sports always starts with a dream.

Five athletes who have spent time in the NFL all had a dream that started on football fields in Northwest Iowa, and on a hot summer day they had the chance to give back.

“I saw some pretty good catches down there at the station, some good 40 times, you know probably faster than mine, so the kids are killing it,” said Ko Kieft, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, Sioux Center High School alumni.

Brandon Scherff of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Christian Rozeboom of the Los Angeles Rams, Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins, Ko Kieft of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Vern Den Herder who used to play for the Miami Dolphins were all NFL talent on hand to help the young stars train like a pro.

“A lot of fun, it’s good experience for all the people. They’re just like my idols,” said Jackson Pieper, a 10-year-old participant from Sioux Center.

The young athletes who look up to these players had the chance to jump right into action as they ran plenty of drills. They worked hard, got to ask the players some questions, and of course, get some sweet signatures and photos.

“Christian (Rozeboom), I just think he’s really cool because he won the Super Bowl and stuff,” said Samantha Bauer, 10-year-old participant from Sioux Center.

All of the participants at camp have some big dreams of their own, and these current and former NFL players reminded them to keep dreaming big as they competed by their sides.

“I would just say keep having fun as long as you can because there’s some days, it’s really not fun. But the ones when they are fun, that’s what makes it worth it. You get to play a game as long as you can with your buddies... That’s the dream more than anything,” said Christian Rozeboom, Los Angeles Rams Linebacker, Sioux Center High School alumni.

“Just have fun. You know, if you have fun with it every day, you never know what it might lead to. So just work hard and have fun. At the end of the day, just focus on that and you’ll go places,” said Kieft.

The love for the game continues to trickle down from one generation to the next. Rozeboom remembers looking up to Vern Den Herder who was a part of the 1972 Miami Dolphins undefeated Super Bowl champion team. Now, the Northwest Iowa natives are back, hoping to inspire the next generation.

“He’s a guy that everybody in Sioux Center still knows. I remember getting something signed by him when I was just a little guy and thinking that was the coolest thing ever. And then now signing a picture with my name on there, too. I mean, it’s pretty sweet to come back and represent Sioux Center,” said Rozeboom.

Over 450 kids of ages ranging from third grade to eighth grade participated in camp thanks to the help of Sioux Center’s Snap Fitness and ProActive Physical Therapy. All proceeds from the event went to the Hope Food Pantry in Sioux Center, Iowa.

