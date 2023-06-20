Past and present members of KTIV honored by Iowa Broadcasters Association

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Three members of the KTIV family received special honors Tuesday for their work in journalism.

At its annual convention in Des Moines, the Iowa Broadcasters Association inducted KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch and former KTIV and KCAU news anchor Dave Nixon, Sr. into its Hall of Fame.

The IBA also named KTIV Regional Vice President Sue Ramsett its “Broadcaster of the Year.”

Brad Pautsch

Back in 1996, Brad Pautsch was named KTIV’s Sports Director after serving as a weekend sports anchor at KTIV.

Pautsch has won several awards while at KTIV, including “Best Sportscast” from the Iowa Broadcast News Association three times. He also won awards for best Sports Play-by-Play and got 1st for Sports Reporting.

And, as many of you know, Pautsch has courageously battled brain cancer for more than two years.

Brad Pautsch (KTIV)

Dave Nixon, Sr.

Dave Nixon, Sr.’s career spanned decades in both radio and TV, not just at KTIV and KCAU in Sioux City, but in Minneapolis and Des Moines, as well.

In 1997, Nixon received the Jack Shelley Award, which is the highest honor from the Iowa Broadcast News Association.

Nixon went on to develop the broadcasting program at Iowa Lakes Community College in Emmetsburg and became its Dean.

The IBA honored Nixon posthumously. He passed away at his home, in Emmetsburg, in January.

Dave Nixon, Sr (KTIV)

Sue Ramsett

Sue Ramsett has served as Vice President and General Manager of KWQC-TV in the Quad Cities for the last six years. And, last year, she was named KTIV’s regional vice president.

In her career, Ramsett also managed two stations in Lincoln, Nebraska. But for the first 12 years of her career, Ramsett served as news anchor of stations in Wausau, Wisconsin, and Lincoln, Nebraska.

Sue Ramsett (KTIV)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.