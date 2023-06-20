Petition against ‘Opportunity Scholarship Act’ makes it way to South Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A coalition of organizations, including public school groups, have begun a petition drive to ask Nebraskans whether a new law should stay, or go. The petition drive targets the law, which is known as the ‘Opportunity Scholarship Act’.

That law will allow people, who donate to accredited private schools, to get half of that donation, up to $100,000, back as a tax credit in return. It’s meant to help create more scholarships for students who can’t afford a private education.

Monday night, South Sioux City residents had the chance to learn more about the ‘Opportunity Scholarship Act’, and then decide if they wanted to sign the petition. The South Sioux City Education Association hosted the drive through the organization ‘Support Our Schools Nebraska’.

The organizer’s main concern with the law is that it will take money away from public schools.

“Bringing it to the people and having the people sign this petition to have it put on the ballot in November is important because the public of Nebraska fully supports public education, it needs to be fully funded and by having this opportunity scholarship taking place is just taking away from public ed,” said Robert Miller, the Vice President of Nebraska State Education Association.

60,000 verified signatures are needed. Along with the signatures, supporters need at least 5% of registered voters from at least 38 of the state’s 93 counties to sign it.

Organizers also shared that taking money away from public schools will affect the kids that they teach.

“We prioritize education in Nebraska. I’m an educator, most of the people out here today are educators and we know how important it is to serve the kids that we have in our classroom. It’s going to be hard to do that successfully if we are losing money out of our public schools,” said Tracia Blom, Educator at South Sioux City Middle School.

The deadline for the petition is September 9th. If they get enough signatures before then, the recall issue will be on the ballot in November of 2024.

South Sioux City Education Association will hold more petition drives on:

June 20, 4:30 to 8:30 - The Don’s

June 22nd, 9 am to 2 pm - South Sioux City Public Library

June 23rd, 12 to 4:30 pm - Norm Waitt YMCA

June 23rd, 4:30 to 8:30 pm - The Don’s

June 24th, 10:30 am to 3:30 pm - Cottonwood Days Car Show in the Park

June 27th, 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm - The Don’s

June 29th, 12 to 8 pm - South Sioux City Public Library

June 30th, 4:30 pm to 8:30 pm - The Don’s

July 6th, 12 to 8 pm - South Sioux City Public Library

