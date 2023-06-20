Presidential Candidate Asa Hutchinson holds meet and greet in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Another Republican presidential hopeful brought his campaign to Sioux City Monday night. Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson held a public meet and greet at The Wheelhouse Bar and Grill.

He shared his thoughts about inflation, border security, and national defense with Siouxlanders. Hutchinson also highlighted how he would apply his experience he gained as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Agency and Governor of Arkansas.

With different candidates visiting the Siouxland area already Hutchinson shared what he can bring that’s different.

“My willingness to reduce chaos and my willingness to listen and lead and help bring our country together is a leadership style that our country needs. I can fight when we need to fight the Washington establishment because I’ve done that. I also know we need to be practical and get things done,” said Hutchinson.

Hutchinson will continue his visit in Northwest Iowa Tuesday, making stops in Marcus and Harlan.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.