Residents and the community enjoy Sunrise Retirement’s 1st annual car show

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you saw a lot of 50s and 60s cars drive down Gordon Drive, you weren’t hallucinating.

Sunrise Retirement Community held its very first car show Tuesday afternoon. The parking lot was jam-packed with classic cars and 50s costumes.

The event was created as a way to get their residents outside and relive their past. Residents could also go out and enjoy live music. The event was open to the community so they could enjoy the fun with residents.

Sunrise Retirement Community continues to create different events, like this one, to bring more opportunities to the residents.

“Events like this are extremely important, they are so meaningful to our seniors that live here on campus, it’s something that truly brings them joy. And in everything we do we want to do meaningful activities for our seniors and make them happy,” said Samantha Roth, CEO of Sunrise Retirement.

Due to this year’s success, organizers hope to hold this event annually.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.