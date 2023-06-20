Sioux City Public Library holds reading event that let kids read to dogs

Part of the Sioux City Public Library's Summer reading they brought in dogs to have children...
By Joe McMahan
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Man’s best friend made an appearance at the Wilbur Aalfs library in Downtown Sioux City.

A local K9 program training pups for Animal Assisted Therapy brought some of their students to the library to practice their listening skills at a reading event for kids from kindergarten through fifth grade. This allows those kids to get some practice reading and to have a very good listener while they do it.

”It’s a great opportunity for kids to read to the dogs. To kind of build their confidence especially if they are struggling readers. It’s just a fun program because the dogs are very calming to the kids and they are not going to correct them if they make a mistake,” said Library Assistant Carol Harder.

If you missed out on Tuesday’s event, the library plans to hold another one next Tuesday, June 27, from 2: to 3 p.m.

For a list of Sioux City Public Library summer reading events visit here.

