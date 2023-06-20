Sioux City Public Library holds reading event that let kids read to dogs

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Man’s best friend made an appearance at the Wilbur Aalfs library in Downtown Sioux City.

A local K9 program training pups for Animal Assisted Therapy brought some of their students to the library to practice their listening skills at a reading event for kids from kindergarten through fifth grade. This allows those kids to get some practice reading and to have a very good listener while they do it.

”It’s a great opportunity for kids to read to the dogs. To kind of build their confidence especially if they are struggling readers. It’s just a fun program because the dogs are very calming to the kids and they are not going to correct them if they make a mistake,” said Library Assistant Carol Harder.

If you missed out on Tuesday’s event, the library plans to hold another one next Tuesday, June 27, from 2: to 3 p.m.

For a list of Sioux City Public Library summer reading events visit here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.