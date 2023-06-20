Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Joshua Fields

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Joshua Fields.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Fields is wanted out of Woodbury County for violating his Federal probation. He’s on probation for a conviction on robbery and weapons offenses.

He is described as a 31-year-old man, 5′10″ tall and 140 pounds.

Anyone with information on Fields’ whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided remains confidential.

