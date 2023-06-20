Softball superstar Jordy Bahl talks about transferring to Nebraska

Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series, will finish her college career with the Huskers
Softball star Jordy Bahl and Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle talk about Jordy coming back to Nebraska and what it means for the softball program
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Jordy Bahl, the Most Outstanding Player of the Women’s College World Series, plans to finish her college career with the Huskers.

The Papillion native announced her commitment to Nebraska early Thursday morning after entering the NCAA Transfer Portal earlier in the week.

Bahl’s departure from Oklahoma sent shockwaves across the college softball landscape.

She won a pair of national championships with the Sooners, including the winningest season in NCAA history this spring. Bahl has two years of eligibility remaining.

“The entire Nebraska softball team is thrilled to have Jordy join the Red Team,” Nebraska head coach Rhonda Revelle said. “Jordy is an amazing young woman, teammate and athlete who we know is an incredible addition to our team both on and off the field. Having known Jordy for several years, we have not been surprised by her accomplishments as she has always been the epitome of a driven, determined and laser-focused competitor. Jordy is a winner on the inside and out, and she uplifts and inspires all who are around her. This is a wonderful day for Husker Nation to welcome back our homegrown Husker Jordy Bahl.”

At Papillion-La Vista High School, Bahl won 3 state championships and was named the National Player of the Year.

10/11 NOW at 6

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins (BH/RV alumni) signs a football for a young star at camp.
NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp
Sioux City Warming Shelter
Sioux City Warming Shelter closes Sunday due to disturbances
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
19-year-old, horse killed after Amish buggy demolished by semi-truck in crash, authorities say
She says the principal for The Philadelphia High School for Girls warned students that their...
High school graduate denied diploma for dancing on stage, crowd reaction