Storm Sewer Improvment Project to begin in 30th and Pierce area

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A multi-stage construction project is set to begin in Sioux City on June 26.

The 30th Street and Pierce Street Area Storm Sewer Improvement Project will construct a new water main, new water services, new storm sewer mains, new sanitary sewer mains, new street paving and provide sidewalk improvements. The project was awarded to Hulstein Excavating, Inc. on Aug. 17, 2023, in the amount of $3,890,352.

Stage one of the three-stage project includes the intersections of 31st Street and Grandview Boulevard and extends east towards Douglas Street. It also includes Pierce Street from north of 29th Street to south of 30th Street.

Overall project area for 30th Street and Pierce Street Area Storm Sewer Improvements Project. (Sioux City Engineering Division)

Stage two includes the intersection of 31st Street and Douglas Street extending south to 30th Street and 30th Street east to the west of Pierce Street.

Stage three will abandon the existing storm sewer once stages one and two are complete.

Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs with regard to this project.

