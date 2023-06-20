Wayne State’s Logan Masters set to be inducted into NSIC Hall of Fame

By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WAYNE, Neb. (KTIV) - When it comes to those playing days, the goal of every single athlete is to give every game, and every opportunity everything you have.

Former Wayne State College wide receiver Logan Masters did exactly that breaking nearly every receiving record along the way. Now, Logan Masters is now set to be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame.

Masters played football at Wayne State College from 2006-2009. He closed his Wildcat career with 258 receptions for 3,863 yards averaging 15.04 yards per catch-- all of those are Wayne State school records.

On the NSIC side of things, Masters ranks third all-time in catches, and sixth all-time in receiving yards per contest.

Masters is the eighth individual from Wayne State College to be inducted into the NSIC Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony is set to take place on July 11th in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Masters is now the current head coach for Wayne State College football.

