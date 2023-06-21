75-year-old man killed in Cherokee County motorcycle accident

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) - A Northwest Iowa man has died after an accident Tuesday involving a motorcycle.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened at about 5 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 3 and T Avenue, which is located east of Cherokee.

According to the sheriff’s office, 75-year-old Lawrence Schlichting of Cherokee was traveling south on T Avenue when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a ditch just north of the intersection. Authorities pronounced him dead at the scene.

What caused Schlichting to lose control is unknown at this time. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, and the weather was clear and dry at the time.

