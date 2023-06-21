Caitlin Clark nominated for two ESPY awards

She's nominated for the Best Athlete in Women's sports and the Breakthrough athlete award.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Twitter page, the University of Iowa women’s basketball team announced that Caitlin Clark has been nominated for two ESPYs.

Clark won numerous Player of the Year honors during the 2022-2023 season, including the Naismith Player of the Year, the AP Player of the Year, and the Wooden Award National Player of the Year, after leading the Hawkeye women to their first national championship game appearance in NCAA history.

Now, she’s been nominated for both the Breakthrough Athlete award and the Best Athlete in Women’s Sports award by the ESPYs.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man seriously injured after lawn mower rollover
75-year-old man killed in Cherokee County motorcycle accident
FILE - Leif Erikson Pool in Sioux City
Leif Erikson Pool reopens June 21; new age restrictions put into place
Carroll County crash leaves 1 dead
Andrew Van Ginkel of the Miami Dolphins (BH/RV alumni) signs a football for a young star at camp.
NFL players give back to home community in Northwest Iowa with youth camp

Latest News

‘I just love getting out on the field and having fun’ - Spencer’s Addison Hoben finishes as state’s leading scorer in girls soccer
Spencer's Addison Hoben takes the field at the IGHSAU soccer state tournament.
‘I just love getting out on the field and having fun’ - Spencer’s Addison Hoben finishes as state’s leading scorer in girls soccer
Hawkeye football players are taking time to bond off the field.
Iowa Hawkeye football players build bonds off the field
MVAOCOU's Brenna Mammen waits patiently on third to be driven in by Makenna Meseck.
Western Valley Conference Softball Tournament takes over Mapleton
wESTERN VALLEY SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT COMMENCES