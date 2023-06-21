Carroll County crash leaves 1 dead

CARROLL, Iowa (KTIV) - A two-vehicle crash Tuesday resulted in one person dying in a Northwest Iowa county.

The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened southeast of Carroll at about 4:30 p.m., near the intersection of Olympic Ave and 230th Street.

According to the ISP, a UTV was traveling east on 230th Street and a van was traveling north on Olympic Ave. Authorities allege the UTV entered the intersection, ignoring the stop sign, and was struck by the van. The van reportedly tried to avoid the UTV but ended up hitting it on the passenger side. After the collision, the two vehicles ended up in a ditch.

The driver of the UTV, 62-year-old Randy Daniel of Glidden, Iowa, died from the crash. Another person received injuries in the crash but the ISP’s report does not identify who was injured.

The driver of the van was identified as Paul Heuton of Carroll.

