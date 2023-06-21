EPA boosts use of biofuels but holds steady for corn-based ethanol production

Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP/KTIV) - The Biden administration on Wednesday increased the amount of biofuels that must be blended into the nation’s fuel supplies over the next three years but held production totals steady for corn-based ethanol, disappointing the biofuel industry and farm advocates.

Michael Regan, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, said the final rule would reduce U.S. reliance on oil and support continued growth of biofuels that help combat global warming.

The plan represents a decline from a proposal announced last year and drew immediate criticism from the biofuels industry.

Environmental groups also were disappointed, saying EPA’s continued push for ethanol and other biofuels push will hamper U.S. climate efforts rather than bolster them.

Iowa’s Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the finalized mandates fail to fully support benefits that biofuels can provide to farmers and consumers. Naig says biofuels cut costs at the pump, are cleaner burning for our environment, support rural communities and move our country closer to energy independence.

U.S. Senator Charles Grassley, of Iowa, is one of the only corn farmers in the Senate. He says Wednesday’s decision by the EPA is bad news for the biofuels industry, and the 43,000 ethanol jobs in Iowa. Grassley says the decision “waters down” the EPA’s earlier proposal. “It’s an insulting bait-and-switch for the American biofuels industry, and totally inconsistent with this administration’s climate agenda,” said Sen. Charles Grassley, (R) Iowa.

Again, the biofuel blending plan makes modest increases to blend levels for certain biodiesel products but reduces the volume of ethanol that’s blended into the nation’s fuel supply.

