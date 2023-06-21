Goodwill of the Great Plains breaks ground on new community center in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Throughout this year, leaders from Goodwill of the Great Plains have traveled to each one of its stores to celebrate its 100th anniversary. On Wednesday, June 21, Goodwill was back in Sioux City to celebrate a different milestone: the groundbreaking of a brand-new facility.

For over 100 years, Goodwill of the Great Plains has carried out their mission of helping people in the community by connecting people with jobs and giving them affordable clothing options. But now, they’re taking that mission one step further with the creation of a brand-new community center on the West Side.

“We’ve really been running out of space specifically for our adult day program,” said Briget Solomon, CEO of Goodwill of the Great Plains. “And so, we wanted to create an adequate space that also creates these special places for engagement.”

Goodwill’s adult day and day habilitation programs focus on helping adults with special needs learn skills to help them live successful and independent lives. The program helps them connect with people and jobs in the community. Some adults in the program even have jobs at the Goodwill store on West 4th Street, right across the street from the site of the new facility.

“At the end of their workday or their shift, they punch out and they can either go home or maybe they come back over here and participate in other adult day or day-hab activities,” said Shawn Fick, Vice President of Mission Advancement for Goodwill of the Great Plains.

While adult programs will be the main focus, that’s not all the new building will be used for.

“Our job center will move over here, and then we’ll have a lot of space to be able to do community events,” said Solomon.

The 25,000-square-foot facility will be open to the public, and feature indoor and outdoor leisure space, an outdoor walking trail, a kitchen and concessions and a gym with a full basketball court.

“We want to have events,” said Fick. “Indoor soccer tournaments, basketball tournaments, volleyball tournaments, celebrations of all kinds.”

The new building is also meant to help Goodwill connect people with jobs, by adding jobs inside the facility. And, with the job center moving from the store to the community center, Goodwill can use the added store space for that mission, too.

“We do want to plan on expanding our job training programs,” said Solomon. “So some of the space that we have is kind of earmarked for that, so we can do more intensive skills training in some of that space that will be opened up.”

The new facility is expected to be ready by the start of 2025. While they’re still seeking some grant funding for the project, leaders at Goodwill say much of the funding will come from money they’ve saved.

