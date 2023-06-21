Grillin’ With News 4: Herbed Pork Tenderloin Crostini

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Looking for a new and different pork recipe? Then give this herbed pork tenderloin crostini a try.

Chopped fresh herbs such as rosemary or parsley for garnish

16-20 crostini, or a French baguette sliced into thin pieces and toasted

Preheat grill to medium-hot.

In a small bowl, add olive oil, rosemary, oregano, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Stir to make a paste.

Rub paste on tenderloin and let sit for 10 minutes.

Place tenderloin on grill, turning every 3 to 4 minutes, for about 15 -17 minutes, or until tenderloin reaches an internal temperature of 145 F.

Remove and allow to rest for 10 minutes, lightly covered with foil.

Slice tenderloin thinly and place a slice on each crostini.

Top each with goat cheese and a dab of red pepper jelly.