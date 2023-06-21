Grillin’ With News 4: Herbed Pork Tenderloin Crostini
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Looking for a new and different pork recipe? Then give this herbed pork tenderloin crostini a try.
Ingredients
- 1 Prairie Fresh pork tenderloin, silverskin removed
- 16-20 crostini, or a French baguette sliced into thin pieces and toasted
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon fresh salt ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup red pepper jelly
- 1 goat cheese log, sliced thinly
- Chopped fresh herbs such as rosemary or parsley for garnish
- Optional
Directions
- Preheat grill to medium-hot.
- In a small bowl, add olive oil, rosemary, oregano, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Stir to make a paste.
- Rub paste on tenderloin and let sit for 10 minutes.
- Place tenderloin on grill, turning every 3 to 4 minutes, for about 15 -17 minutes, or until tenderloin reaches an internal temperature of 145 F.
- Remove and allow to rest for 10 minutes, lightly covered with foil.
- Slice tenderloin thinly and place a slice on each crostini.
- Top each with goat cheese and a dab of red pepper jelly.
- Garnish with chopped fresh rosemary or parsley if desired.
Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.