Grillin’ With News 4: Herbed Pork Tenderloin Crostini

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Looking for a new and different pork recipe? Then give this herbed pork tenderloin crostini a try.

Ingredients

  • 1 Prairie Fresh pork tenderloin, silverskin removed
  • 16-20 crostini, or a French baguette sliced into thin pieces and toasted
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 teaspoon dried oregano
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon fresh salt ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1/2 cup red pepper jelly
  • 1 goat cheese log, sliced thinly
  • Chopped fresh herbs such as rosemary or parsley for garnish
    • Optional

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to medium-hot.
  2. In a small bowl, add olive oil, rosemary, oregano, garlic, thyme, salt and pepper. Stir to make a paste.
  3. Rub paste on tenderloin and let sit for 10 minutes.
  4. Place tenderloin on grill, turning every 3 to 4 minutes, for about 15 -17 minutes, or until tenderloin reaches an internal temperature of 145 F.
  5. Remove and allow to rest for 10 minutes, lightly covered with foil.
  6. Slice tenderloin thinly and place a slice on each crostini.
  7. Top each with goat cheese and a dab of red pepper jelly.
  8. Garnish with chopped fresh rosemary or parsley if desired.

