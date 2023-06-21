Healthbeat 4: Don’t sweat over summer migraines with these prevention tips

Healthbeat 4: Don’t sweat over summer migraines with these prevention tips
By Claire Bradshaw
Updated: 47 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is that time of year to soak up the summer weather, but staying active on a hot day can increase people’s chance of a migraine. Playing sports, working outside for extended periods, and even enjoying a day by the pool can all trigger a migraine.

“Hydration is the biggest one... replenishing those electrolytes as well. Extremely important to one, get good rest, get good sleep. Two is, not fasting so making sure you get a good, you know, good breakfast, good food because that can often be a trigger as well,” said Maria Azpeitia, a CNOS nurse practitioner.

It is also recommended to take a single dose of pain medication before exercising, especially with aerobic activities.

If it gets to the point that over-the-counter pain medicine, shutting off the noise, and turning off the lights do not provide any relief -- that’s a light bulb you need to visit your primary care physician.

When you visit the doctor, they might have you keep track of your migraine activity. Such as writing down the severity, what factors could be at play, and how you treated it. Think of it as a migraine diary.

“A lot of times finding triggers that can lower that threshold can determine that migraines love consistency, so sometimes I do tell people to keep track of their migraines. Whether changes can be a causative factor, you know, I have patients telling me ‘Hey, I know it’s going to rain today.’ You know once barometric pressure essentially drops that can be a trigger for headaches. Things like stress, reducing stress, stress is a big one for migraines too,” said Azpeitia.

There are other ways a medical professional can treat migraines outside of prescribed medication. Botox injections have been shown to block muscle activity. Physical therapy for neck pain can also provide relief.

