Leif Erikson Pool reopens June 21; new age restrictions put into place

Jun. 21, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s Leif Erikson Pool is reopening Wednesday after a fight forced the pool to close.

The Parks and Recreation Department says after the temporary closure they have taken steps to enhance security measures at the pool. The new security protocols include the following:

  • Increased security personnel: Deputies with the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office will be present during public swimming hours to ensure the safety of everyone. Officials say the deputies will work with pool staff to provide support by responding to any potential issues as needed.
  • Access control measures: A new policy will restrict children under the age of 12 from coming to the pool without being accompanied by a parent or guardian who is 16 years of age or older.

The Leif Erikson Swimming Pool will be open daily from 1 to 6 p.m. through Aug. 13.

“Our reopening represents a collective effort to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. We appreciate the ongoing support and patience of our community as we strive to maintain the highest standards of safety and security.”

Officials statement from the City of Sioux City

What led to the closure was a large fight between teenagers that happened at the pool back on Thursday, June 15. The pool closed for six days while police investigated, and as of June 21, a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old have been charged with disorderly conduct. Police suspect more will be charged as the investigation continues.

Police say since the Leif Erikson Pool has opened, officers have been called to the area at least eight times for “mostly juvenile problems.”

The Lewis and Riverside pools were not affected by this closure. Lewis Pool is open daily from 1 to 6 p.m. and the Riverside Family Aquatic Center is open from 1 to 7 p.m. Both are open until Aug. 13.

