Robotic cats and dogs provide companionship to memory care residents

Donations from this year's Wine & Chocolate Fundraiser help provide robotic pets for residents at Bickford Senior Living in Sioux City.(KTIV)
By Taylor Deckert
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - April’s “Wine & Chocolate” fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association raised $261,000 to fund research and support local efforts, like education and outreach. And that outreach includes companion animals for seniors with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

People typically create a special bond with their pets and that’s something that often goes away when someone ages, and moves into an assisted living facility. That is why it was a special day for the “Memory Care Unit” at Bickford Senior Living. Residents received robotic pets, that act and even breathe like the real thing.

Five robotic cats and dogs are now with memory care residents to help bring comfort and relive memories of their own pets, helping seniors with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

“As people with memory loss, dementia, it’s hard for them to care for their own pets,” said Jill Colling the Bickford Senior Living Director. “This is their way now to re-live. I mean, we had a resident come out and bring pictures of his dog to show us. So it’s just nice for them to care for an animal and get that companionship from an animal.”

This robotic pet donation was made thanks to funds raised at this year’s Wine and Chocolate Festival. The Wine and Chocolate committee donated the item to the auction with each pet with a personalized tag that is in memory.

“I love it, it’s probably my favorite part of what I do,” said Paul Moore with the Alzheimer’s Association Iowa Chapter. “Having a big dinner and all that is nice, but seeing the direct impact of these individuals in the community means a lot to me.”

Residents are able to interact with these pets, at a pet station in the facility.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

If you are looking to get involved with another fundraiser this fall, there’s the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”

The Sioux City event takes place on Sunday, Oct. 1. To register for the walk, click here.

